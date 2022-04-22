CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After a chilly, rainy start to the week Monday, what a change for the end of the week!

Temperatures Friday warmed through the 70s & 80s under lots of sun. This weekend, expect more of the same!

Great weather for anything outside… whether it’s out by the lake, doing yard work or eating al fresco!







Next week starts dry, then a cold front moves in for Tuesday with scattered showers and storms. The rest of next week is mostly dry but cooler, with highs back in the 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 81.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 58/82.