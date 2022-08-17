CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday was warmer but still a little cooler than usual for August!

The average high is 89 degrees. Thursday and Friday will feel similar as highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend will end up warmer, but we’ll still manage to stay out of the 90s.

Quick check on the tropics– watching a disturbance in the NW Caribbean that's expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Some development is possible along the way. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/KvDXAEpQd6 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 17, 2022

What about rain chances? More scattered showers developed Wednesday, mainly in the mountains and foothills. That’s where the best chance of rain will continue through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, more spotty showers, even a thunderstorm, could develop in a few more neighborhoods, including around Charlotte.

The weather gets more active again Friday and through the weekend. A front to the south will move back north, combining with an area of low pressure to bring rounds of showers and storms.

You’ll still get some dry time in the mornings Friday through Sunday, but as each afternoon rolls around, you’ll have to watch for developing downpours and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66.

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Few showers and storms. High 80.