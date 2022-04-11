CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a cool weekend, the warmer temperatures are back.

It stays quiet tonight, expect some clouds and mild temperatures in the lower 50s.

High pressure holds off the east tomorrow, keeping us warm with highs in the lower 80s. But it starts to lose its grip, expect more clouds. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, maybe a spotty shower or two but most of us stay dry.

Wednesday looks pretty similar. Mostly cloudy, warm 80s, and a stray shower or two.







Our next cold front arrives on Thursday with showers and storms likely. We are watching for ingredients for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Rain clears for Friday and temperatures stay warm. Highs still stay in the middle/upper 70s.

Stray showers could come back for the Easter holiday weekend, but temperatures stay warm!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High: 81.