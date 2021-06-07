FORECAST: Warm and humid weather pattern not changing anytime soon

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The warm and humid weather pattern will not be changing anytime soon as a strong southerly flow remains in place. Chances for wet weather will also continue with showers and storms rolling through at times.

The shower and thunderstorm activity will be hit-or-miss over the next few days, but if pops up in your area look for heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some flooding or ponding on roads may be an issue at times, so stay weather aware.

Otherwise, look for clouds and some sunshine this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Toward the end of the week we could see temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 87

Tonight: Plenty of clouds and muggy. Lo: 70

Tuesday: Clouds and some sun, Showers/storms. Hi: 86