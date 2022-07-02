(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Unsettled weather will continue to be the big story for the holiday weekend as Tropical Storm Colin slides along the coast and a stalled front remains to our north.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few showers and storms possible. We will also see warm and muggy conditions overnight with lows holding lower 70s.

The tropical storm will shift offshore and head away from the Outer Banks on Sunday bringing an end to the heavy downpours, but the rough surf will continue to be an issue through Monday.

The stalled front will stay nearby for the rest of the weekend keeping showers and storms in our area through Monday. The wet weather will be scattered both Sunday and Monday, so there will still be lots of dry time for any holiday plans.

The temperature will be on the hot side for the next several days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humid conditions will cause it to feel like the mid to upper 90s most of the time.

The heat kicks into overdrive on Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 90s with heat indexes near 100 degrees. Try to find ways to stay cool this week!

















Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Spotty shower/storm. Low: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 92

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 71