CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a nice, dry second half of the week, it’s about to turn more unsettled for the holiday weekend.

Not a washout; just plan for more showers and storms, especially late Sunday into Monday.

Typical beach weather this weekend! Watch for storms, along with a Moderate rip current risk from around Surf City & south to Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/ATd7AAkQh9 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 2, 2022

That means Saturday will still be mostly dry for the outside plans. But as it turns more humid Sunday into Labor Day, expect some scattered showers and a few storms.

Temperatures will back off a few degrees after Saturday, topping out in the low and mid-80s.

Have a lovely weekend!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Small shower chance. High 90.

Sunday: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. 69/85.

Labor Day: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms. 70/84.