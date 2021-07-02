Forecast track: Hurricane Elsa could swing north toward Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front is pushing east, and high pressure is taking over for the holiday weekend! What does that mean? Sunshine, low humidity and warm temps.

A great 4th of July forecast! Temps heat up a little more again early next week, as humidity returns.

As for the rest of next week, all eyes will be on Hurricane Elsa and what impacts it could have on our weather here in the Carolinas.





The forecast track has it swinging north toward our area as a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clearing & cooler. Low 61.

Saturday: Sunny. High 85.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny and hot. 61/90.