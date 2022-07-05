CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s another week with highs in the mid-90s and plenty of humidity! That means we’re stuck with “feels like” temperatures of 100+ for a few more days, which has led to a Heat Advisory being issued for parts of the area.

Take it easy outside and stay hydrated! At the same time, daily thunderstorm chances will continue.

While many of us still need some good, soaking rain, unfortunately, there’s also a higher risk of severe storms Wednesday and Thursday.







Damaging wind gusts and flooding are the main threats. Stay weather aware in the afternoon and evening! A cold front approaches this weekend, keeping the chance of rain in the forecast, but also bringing a break from the high heat.

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 75.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Showers & storms develop in the afternoon. High 95.