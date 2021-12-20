FORECAST: Temps will be on the chilly side Tuesday staying with the mid-40s with scattered showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – ‘Twas the week before Christmas and all’s dry for now… but we’re tracking some rain heading back into town!

An area of low pressure will move up and along the coast Tuesday, increasing clouds overnight and eventually producing some rain in the afternoon and evening. But it likely won’t rain everywhere.

The best chance will be along the I-85 corridor, east and south through upstate South Carolina. By the time it ends Wednesday morning, about a quarter to a half-inch could fall, with the higher totals south of Charlotte.

Temps will again be on the chilly side, only topping out in the mid to upper 40s.





Wednesday and Thursday are dry, with seasonal temps in the mid-50s. Christmas Eve is when temps moderate a bit, up to 60 degrees. As for Christmas on Saturday, it’s looking like a warm one.

Highs may reach the low 70s! A front may bring a small shower chance by Christmas as well, but most of the weekend is looking dry at this point.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers. High 47.