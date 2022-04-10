(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clear skies and cool conditions will be around overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

The temperature will jump about 10 degrees on Monday as highs soar into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds will continue to affect the area on Monday with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Some clouds will gradually filter into the area late Monday through Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday, but most of the time will be dry.

The cold front will swing through the region on Thursday bringing us some showers and storms. We need to continue watching this system over the next few days to see if any severe weather could be a factor. Stay tuned and weather aware this week!

Warm weather will stick around for most of the week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Thursday.







Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lo: 42

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 78

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Stay shower possible. Hi: 80 Lo: 45