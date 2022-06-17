CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The showers and storms will continue to pull away as the cold front slides off to the east. We will see clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A beautiful weekend is on tap for the Carolinas as high pressure takes control once again. Highs will be back in the 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will be on the rise once again which will make if feel a bit muggy for the start of the week.







The nice weather will be short lived as temperatures heat back up in to the 90s by Tuesday. We will also stay dry through midweek, but a late week storm could cause a few showers and storms to develop at times.

Tonight: Clearing skies and mild. Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice! Hi: 89

Father’s Day: Pleasant with plenty of sun. Hi: 86 Lo: 58