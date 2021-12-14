FORECAST: Temps stay in the mid-60s before a major warm-up this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure gave us another beautiful, sunny, dry day around the region! Despite another cold, frosty start in the 20s, we got even warmer Tuesday afternoon, topping out in the mid-60s.

Expect even warmer temps by the weekend! Tomorrow, temps will be held a little more in check with a cooler flow in place. Still, upper 50s to low 60s will be the theme– above the average high of 55 for this part of December. Scattered clouds will move through the area Thursday and Friday, but most neighborhoods stay rain-free.

Highs get close to 70 on Thursday, and on Friday, we could at least tie the record high of 73. We get another day of 70s on Saturday, but with some rain.







A cold front will move in during the day, bringing the chance of showers from morning through evening. Keep the umbrella handy that day if you’re headed out.

Most of the rain looks to push east after Sunday morning, leaving us with a drier (and cooler) Sunday afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.