CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at a refreshing start this Thursday with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-60s under a starlit sky.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Winds will be light and fog won’t be as much of an issue for your morning commute. Highs are expected to reach 90 degrees yet again but lower humidity will make the heat a bit more bearable.

Winds will shift mainly out of the east as we head into your Thursday evening. We’ll see another cool morning on Friday before partly cloudy skies host low 90s to finish off the work week.







Storm chances return with highs leveled off in the mid-80s this weekend. Sunday brings a better chance for afternoon showers and storms but be on the lookout all weekend into Labor Day for the impacts of wet weather.

We’ll be seasonable and hold on to intermittent storm chances through next week.

We’re watching an active tropics with three areas of intrigue. Tropical Depression Five in the northern Atlantic is forecasted to develop into a tropical storm later today though its movement is extremely slow.

Two other clusters of storms in the Atlantic show promise for development though I don’t expect any impacts close to home as of right now. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the Tropics and close to home in the days ahead.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Hot & Sunny. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Refreshing. Low: 66.