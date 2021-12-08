FORECAST: Temps dip into the 20s and 30s overnight, expect scattered showers Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a quick hit of rain for many neighborhoods Wednesday, it’s back to dry, cold weather tonight as high pressure takes over. Bundle up in the morning!

Lows will drop into the 20s to low 30s by daybreak. Thursday afternoon is cool and dry. After starting the day with sunshine, clouds will move right back into the region through the afternoon.

That’s ahead of the next chance of rain for Friday! As a warm front moves north, scattered showers will develop in the afternoon and evening.





But the better chance of rain comes Saturday with a cold front. There could be a few thunderstorms in the mix, too.

The rain will clear out for Sunday — making it a dry forecast for tailgating and the Panthers game! As for temperatures, the rollercoaster ride continues! Cool Thursday, the 60s and 70s return Friday and Saturday, then back on the cool side Sunday. Another warming trend starts next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.

Thursday: Clouds increase. High 55.