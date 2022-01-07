FORECAST: Temperatures stay in 40s and 50s as widespread rain moves into the Charlotte area this weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cold high pressure built in behind last night’s front, and boy are we feeling it!

Temperatures stayed below freezing all day in the mountains, and high temps only reached the low and mid-40s around the Charlotte area.

As the sky remains clear and the wind remains light tonight, lows will be even colder by Saturday morning! Expect widespread teens and 20s to start the day, with highs only in the 40s once again in the afternoon.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

But it will be nice and sunny outside! Sunday is a different story. Another cold front will push into the region, bringing widespread rain, which could be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening.





The reason it’s rain, and not snow or ice, is that temperatures will be climbing above freezing. The 40s and 50s will be the high-temperature theme that day, from the mountains to the Sandhills.

It is possible that the mountains along the TN border will get some snow as the front moves out early Monday. The bitter cold returns again Tuesday and Wednesday, along with more sunshine.

The January cold is here to stay for a while!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 45. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain moving in. 32/54.