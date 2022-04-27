(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A cool night is on tap for our area with lows dipping into the middle 40s under mainly clear skies.

Thursday is looking like another wonderful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Hopefully, you will be able to get out and enjoy the weather because an unsettled pattern is taking over as a couple of storms roll through the Carolinas.

Increasing clouds on Friday as the first storm approaches from the west. We could see a few showers developing in parts of the area late in the day and at night on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be a gray day with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible as the warmth lifts north through the region. This will hold our temps around 70 degrees to start the weekend. By Sunday, the cold front will be sliding in from the west causing another round of showers and storms.

With temps in the upper 70s on Sunday, we will need to watch for a potentially severe threat. As of now, the threat looks to be low with the storm weakening as it pushes east. Stay tuned for more updates!











Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lo: 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 75

Friday: Increasing clouds, Shower late. Hi: 72 Lo: 50