FORECAST: Sunny start Tuesday with temps reaching the low 50s before unsettled weather moves in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Breezy conditions will linger throughout much of the morning with winds easing up this afternoon. Clearing skies has led to a wide range in overnight lows with some waking up in the mid-20s while others wake up in the mid to low 50s!

Despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will hover in the 40s for much of the day, touching the low-50s briefly during the peak heating hours of the day.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Clouds will roll in from the south as an area of low-pressure tracks from the panhandle of Florida towards the outer banks. This will pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up into Georgia and South Carolina with some of that rain hitting the Queen City before pushing east.

This will likely scatter showers overnight into Wednesday morning with much of the wet weather staying below I-85. Areas north and west of the city will likely stay dry.

We won’t get too much rain from this, though. In total, I’m expecting only a quarter of an in to half an inch of rain. This again will mainly be focused on our southern counties.







Skies will clear by mid-day on Wednesday with High pressure taking control. Wednesday will be cool again, reaching the low 50s under clearing skies.

Thursday will be sunny and slightly warmer, rebounding into the mid-50s. Friday will hit the low 60s with a chance of afternoon storms.

The weekend looks warm to start but a cold front will bring another round of showers and cooler temperatures to ahead of next week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Cool & Breezy! High of 51.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly! Low 39.