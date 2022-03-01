(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Warming up out there! Highs reached the mid and upper 60s on Tuesday, and we’ll get even warmer the next couple of days.

High pressure is keeping us nice and sunny and the wind on the light side, other than breezy conditions in the mountains. With more of that ahead through Thursday, temps will get closer to 80 degrees. In fact, we could get our first 80 of the year on Thursday!

The warmest it’s been so far this year is 78 on New Year’s Day. Remember that? Late Thursday, a dry cold front will slip through the region.

That will drop temps closer to average for Friday, with highs back around 60. But it won’t last long– back in the 70s to near 80 we go for the weekend!





Weekend weather is looking mostly dry, with a small shower chance possible late Sunday. A more active (rainy) pattern may return next week.

Tonight: Fair sky, chilly. Low 39.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High 76.