(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Mostly cloudy skies will linger across the area overnight as a cold front approaches from the west.

A stray shower could pop up out ahead of the front overnight, but the bulk of the wet weather will come on Thursday. Temperatures will also remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers and storms will roll through the Carolinas on Thursday possibly bringing damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday for our area, so please stay weather aware! Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

The cold front will quickly shift east Thursday night leaving us with great weather for any Good Friday plans. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

Most of the Easter weekend will be nice with clouds and sunshine, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out either day. Temperatures will also be comfortable for any outdoor plans with highs reaching the lower and middle 70s this weekend.

Another round of rain arrives right in time for the start of the workweek. Stay tuned for more updates!







Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lo: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 77

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 75 Lo: 53