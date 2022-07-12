CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a couple of dry days, tonight and Wednesday will mark the return of rain and storm chances.

A slow-moving cold front could bring some neighborhoods a few showers or a thunderstorm this evening, mainly in the mountains. Most of the rest of the region stays dry until Wednesday.

Showers/storms tonight mainly affect the mountains; most of it falls apart before moving into foothills & Charlotte area. Scattered storms possible everywhere tomorrow! @Queen_City_News #wncwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/0PSf76jvsb — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 12, 2022

It will be another day to stay weather aware — as temperatures heat up through the 80s and the cold front drops in, scattered showers and storms will develop.

Some could turn severe, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. The daily storm chances continue through the weekend as the front stalls nearby.

This will work with tropical moisture funneling in from the Gulf to keep the pattern unsettled.









Tonight: Few mountain showers. Partly cloudy. Low 72.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun. Scattered showers and storms develop. High 87.