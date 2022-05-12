CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As a pesky area of low pressure offshore finally gets a move on and heads inland, it will continue to push moisture our way.

That’s led to some spotty showers in parts of the area, and the chance of a little more rain will run through tonight. Friday, there’s a better chance that more of us get rain.

A few storms are possible, too, but the risk of severe, damaging storms is low. The chance of spotty showers and storms will continue Saturday, but it won’t be a washout.





The better chance of some stronger storms in the afternoon may be in the mountains. Rainfall totals through Saturday will range from zero… to as much as an inch or so.

It just depends on where any heavy showers or storms pop up! Sunday into Monday, a cold front approaches from the west, keeping the chance of mainly afternoon storms in the forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. Breezy. Low 62.

Friday: Clouds with some sun. Sct’d showers and storms. High 75.