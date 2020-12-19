Forecast: Scattered showers, mountain snow for the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nice to see some sunshine to end the week! Temps stayed chilly though, only topping out in the mid and upper 40s.

We’ll only be a bit warmer Saturday under more sunshine. However, the morning will be colder! Expect lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A cold front moves in for Sunday, bringing another round of rain. But it likely won’t last all day, tapering off and moving out for the afternoon.

The mountains will see another wintry mix of snow and rain, and a few flakes can’t be ruled out in the foothills or around the Charlotte area.

Any accumulation will be light in the mountains, under an inch. Sunshine returns with highs in the 50s early next week. The weather gets more active again for Christmas Eve Thursday as a strong cold front moves in from the west.

We’ll see some rain spreading in, along with possible mountain snow. There’s a small chance right now that we could even see a little snow Christmas morning in Charlotte– but please don’t get excited yet! It’s a week away and things can change.

We do know that it’s looking like a much colder Christmas Day!

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 26.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 52. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning rain. 35/48.