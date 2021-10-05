Weather Alert: Scattered showers and storms continue through the week, some flooding possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Most neighborhoods stayed on the dry side Tuesday afternoon, and with more sun coming out, temperatures jumped into the mid and upper 80s.

Hot stuff for early October, considering the normal high is only 77. Don’t put the umbrella away, though. More scattered showers and storms will continue to roll in from the south, developing around a nearly stalled low pressure system to our west.

While it will again be widely scattered activity Wednesday, meaning there’s still going to be plenty of dry time, Wednesday night into Thursday is looking more active.

The heaviest of the rain looks to set up in the mountains and foothills Thursday morning, from the Hickory area west into the higher elevations.





That’s where two to three inches may fall, leading to some flooding. Stay weather aware if you live in those areas! Scattered showers and storms will still develop off and on through Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, this system finally moves away and we switch back over to a more settled pattern. That means it’s looking drier for the Roval 400 race and Panthers game!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Areas of showers, thunder. Low 68.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. High 79.