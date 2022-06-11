CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Partly cloudy skies will remain overhead tonight with lows holding in the upper 60s. A stray shower could still pop up at times, but most of the night should be dry.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower 90s. As a stall out front stays along the coast, a few more showers and storms could sneak into the area on Sunday. The chances are low for Sunday and most of the area may not see any precipitation.

A heat wave will take over for the start of the week with temps soaring into the middle and upper 90s. This will be record-challenging heat that may feel much hotter as the humidity kicks into overdrive, so try to stay as cool as possible. The heat index values could climb into the lower 100s.

An unsettled pattern will also take over next week with a couple of disturbances moving through at times. Stay weather-aware next week!













Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68

Sunday: Clouds and sun, Stray shower/storm. Hi: 92

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and hot. Hi: 97 Lo: 72