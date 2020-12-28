Forecast: Rain may be heavy at times on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected to be overhead tonight with lows hitting the middle 30s. Tuesday will be filled with sunshine once again as high-pressure settles into the region. It will be slightly cooler behind the front on Tuesday with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

Look for a quiet stretch through midweek as high pressure settles back into the area. High temperatures will be seasonable for the next few days.

A much bigger rain event will move in for the end of the week. The storm system will bring us some soggy conditions on Thursday and Friday, so you will want to have your umbrella for any New Year’s Eve plans!

Heavy rain will be possible at times, so stay with Fox 46 for the latest.

Tonight: Clear to partly. Lo: 35

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 54

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, Shower late/at night. Hi: 49 Lo: 33

