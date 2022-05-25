(PINPOINT FORECAST) – After another quiet weather day Wednesday, showers, and storms are set to return for the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, letting you know to stay weather aware in case of severe storms! The best chance of rain and storms Thursday is in the mountains and foothills.

Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, and with more heavy rain on the way, flooding may develop, too. Friday is when the actual cold front moves in. That will push lines of heavy rain and possibly severe storms through the region overnight into Friday morning.

Once again, some storms could turn severe, with damaging wind, hail, and even more, brief tornadoes.

Showers and storms may linger in spots through the afternoon, but the severe storm risk will be ending by Friday night.

That sets the stage for a nice & dry — and hot! — Memorial Day weekend.









Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & storms possible. Low 64.

Thursday: Clouds & sun, warmer. Showers & storms in spots. High 82.