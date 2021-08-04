Forecast: Overnight temps drop into the mid-60s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A trough in place over the eastern U.S. early this week is keeping us on the cooler side, with highs only around 80 again on Wednesday!

We do get a little warmer the rest of the week, but with humidity staying on the low side. A nice treat for early August! Most of the region will stay dry through Friday.

A couple of spotty showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning, but the best chance of showers Thursday afternoon will be in the mountains.

The Charlotte area through South Carolina will see lots of sunshine. Another disturbance moves in Friday night through Saturday, giving us a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Sunday is back on the drier side as temperatures heat up close to 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Low 66.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 84.