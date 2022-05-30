CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re turning up the heat for Memorial Day!

Monday is looking mostly sunny and warm to start with morning temps in the low 70s and mid-60s! A warm morning will set the stage for an afternoon with highs well above normal.

Memorial Day will peak near 90s degrees under mostly sunny skies with light winds out of the southeast at about six miles per hour.

With a Very High UV Index of 10, be sure to apply that sunscreen generously and frequently throughout the day.

Conditions will only get hotter as the week continues, with Tuesday peaking in the low 90s with other night lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Wednesday will peak in the mid-90s which will continue the stretch of well above normal temperatures.







This time of year typically peaks in the low 80s but well above normal temps will linger into the weekend.

Look for a cold front to approach Thursday into the Friday and usher in a round of showers and storms for the second half of the workweek. Partly cloudy skies will stick around with temperatures settling back onto the 80s for Saturday and Sunday

Today: Sunny & Hot. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm: 67.