Forecast: Mostly sunny Monday, with a slight chance of showers

Monday will be great with sunny skies and pleasant highs near 70 degrees.

Cool high pressure will push offshore by Tuesday allowing a warm front to push through the area by Wednesday.

A ridge aloft will gradually organize near the southeast coast late in the week. That ridge will bring a return to more summerlike conditions later this week and highs soar into the 80s.

Today: 30% chance for showers. Windy. Hi: 68 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Hi: 67 Lo: 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance for showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 54