CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Mostly cloudy skies will hang around overnight along with a few showers or storms possible. It will also be a mild night with lows holding in the upper 60s.

Little is expected to change on Wednesday as a stalled front remains just to our east. Look for plenty of clouds for midweek with scattered showers and storms. Highs will stay below average in the middle 80s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A shower or storm could pop up at any time through Friday, but chances are low and most of the time will be dry.

We are also watching the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two could become a tropical storm later tonight or early Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days!

















Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Lingering shower. Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Hi: 88 Lo: 69