Forecast: Monday stays cool in the 50s with plenty of sunshine

We're starting out breezy in spots Monday morning.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 10 a.m. for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. The mountains could find winds sustained to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph at times.

Watch out for any loose decorations this morning. Also, be careful driving on the highway next to trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Otherwise, expect cool sunshine today! Winds will relax this afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant, expect mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds will keep temperatures below average in the middle and upper 50s.

It stays clear, quiet, and cold tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s.





A brief warming trend starts tomorrow! Southwest winds and sunshine push highs back into the low to middle 60s, more seasonal for mid-November in the Carolinas. Overnight temperatures dip into the middle 40s.

The warming trend takes us into the lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine. The warm-up gets shut down by a cold front late Thursday. A few showers look possible late evening/ overnight Thursday. For now, the front looks moisture-starved. The front will however swing temperatures again. Highs in the lower 70s on Thursday will struggle to hit the upper 50s by Friday.

The weekend looks cool and bright, expect sunshine and 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65.