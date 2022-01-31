FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds, temps reach 50s before warm-up and rain chances increase later this week

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bundle up Monday morning as temperatures are starting off in the 20s across the Carolinas.

Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday as highs make a run for the mid-50s this afternoon. Wind will be light and variable as well making for a pleasant afternoon.

Monday night into Tuesday will be cold yet again, dipping into the upper 20s. We rebound into the low 50s again on Tuesday before warmer temps creep in midweek.







Highs will shift to above normal, reaching the upper 50s on Wednesday to mid-60s by Thursday!

These warmer temps don’t come without a price, though. Rain chances increase Thursday heading into Friday as a low-pressure system and cold front cross the Carolinas.

We’ll be cool & clear heading into the weekend.

Today: Cool with a mix of Sun and Clouds. High of 54.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Low 29.