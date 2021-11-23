FORECAST: Lows will dip into the mid-20s in Charlotte, making Wednesday the coldest morning of the season

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you thought last night was cold, tonight is getting even colder! Lows will fall into the mid-20s in Charlotte, which would make it the coldest morning of the season so far.

Temps will start in the 20s everywhere… bundle up again! Wednesday is similar to Tuesday– lots of sunshine with cool highs in the 50s. Thanksgiving morning will be cold, but not as many 20s out there.





Under more sun in the afternoon, temps will actually warm up a bit, topping out in the low and mid 60s. Not bad! Another cold front will move in overnight through Friday morning.

This will only bring a little rain to the area, but it could end with a dusting of mountain snow as temps get colder again! Sunshine returns Friday afternoon if you’ll be out shopping.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 24.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 55.