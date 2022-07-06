CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s wash, rinse and repeat! Wednesday was another day of highs in the 90s and “feels like” temps up to 105+.

As temperatures heated up, scattered strong and severe storms developed with the threat of damaging wind and hail.

Thursday and Friday will feature more of the same, so continue to take it easy in the heat, and stay weather aware as storms develop!

Severe storms possible through late this evening for most of our area. Severe T'storm WATCH in effect through 11pm. Damaging wind & hail continue to be main threats. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/0KI7jGc2iC — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 6, 2022

This weekend, a cold front moves in. That will bring us more periods of showers and storms, but bring some relief from the excessive heat. Sunday’s highs will only be in the low 80s!

It doesn’t last too long, with the 90s back by the middle of next week.







Tonight: Showers & storms end. Partly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Low 72.

Thursday: Patchy AM fog. Hot & humid with scattered PM storms. High 96.