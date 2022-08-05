CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This weekend will feature more rounds of afternoon and evening storms as high pressure offshore keeps things hot and humid around here!

Stay weather aware if you’ll be out and about, as slow-moving downpours could lead to minor flooding, and storms could contain lots of lightning and some strong wind gusts.

2:15pm: #Flooding one of the main threats with storms today, especially in the mountains. Flood Advisory in effect for Watauga Co. as storms slowly move over the same areas. Be careful, and don't drive through flooded roads! @Queen_City_News #wncwx pic.twitter.com/z8W8g41Wws — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) August 5, 2022

When thunder roars, go indoors!

Temperatures remain seasonably hot through early next week, in the upper 80s to low 90s.







Tonight: Lingering showers/t’storm, mainly early. Low 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. PM scattered storms. High 91.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. PM storms are possible. 72/90