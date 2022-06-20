(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Ahh… what a nice break it’s been from the excessive heat and humidity of last week!

This week, the heat returns.

Tuesday through Thursday, highs are back in the mid and upper 90s. However, the humidity stays low until Thursday. That’s when the ‘muggies’ return, along with shower and storm chances.

Another thing to be mindful of this week is the air quality. Tuesday will be an Air Quality Action Day for Mecklenburg and Union counties. If you have respiratory issues, young kids, or are an older active adult, you’re encouraged to limit time outside.

By the way, summer begins Tuesday! The summer solstice is at 5:14 am.







Tonight: A few clouds, pleasant. Low 61.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 95.