CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The new week kicks off much like the weather we had this weekend — seasonably hot, humid, with a few scattered storms.

As a disturbance moves through the region Monday, storms will likely fire up late in the afternoon and/or evening.

Although the risk of severe storms is low, it’s not zero. Stay weather aware of the possibility of strong wind gusts or hail.

Severe T’storm WARNING for Alexander & Iredell Co. until 4:45pm. Damaging wind, small hail possible. Stay inside if you live inside yellow lines! @Queen_City_News #ncwx pic.twitter.com/hCujSdtMIs — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 17, 2022

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more areas of heavy rain and spotty storms. Thursday, another disturbance will aid in the development of more storms around the area.

Basically, keep the umbrella in your car each day this week!

A building ridge of high pressure will build in by next weekend, bringing even more heat with high temps getting close to 100. Whew!









Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Monday: Sun & clouds. PM storms. High 91.