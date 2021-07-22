Forecast: Haze and smoky skies to continue into weekend before improvement

(FOX 46CHARLOTTE) – Hazy, smoky skies will continue to be seen the next couple of days, but with a little improvement over the weekend. Friday’s highest smoke concentration is forecast to be in the mountains and foothills.

That’s where another Air Quality Alert will be in effect. Folks with respiratory issues, younger kids and older active adults should limit time outside.

Code Yellow (Moderate) air quality is forecast for the Charlotte area. A little smoke & heat relief may develop with a few spotty showers and storms Friday.





Not everyone will see rain, as it’s back into a typical summertime pattern we go. But some of you could get a downpour or strong storm in the afternoon or evening. It’s not a washout, but daily storm chances will continue over the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Friday: Hazy sunshine & clouds. Spotty shower/storm possible. High 91