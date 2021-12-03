FORECAST: Friday’s record-breaking high of 78° kicks off an unseasonably warm weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a warm-up! From the 40s this morning to near 80 this afternoon! The high of 78 at Charlotte broke the record of 75. Saturday is another warm one!

The record high of 76 will again be threatened, with the mid-70s in the forecast once again. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday will be more on the cloudy side, with a few sprinkles possible, too, mainly in the mountains. We’ll get better chances of rain next week, especially Wednesday.





Finally a pattern change with just a little relief from our severely dry conditions. As you plan activities this weekend, remember that the burn ban is still in effect for all of North Carolina. You can still use grills, barbeque, and hot plates, but hold off on those campfires and fire pits!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 76. Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy. 47/65.