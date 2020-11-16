Forecast for Monday’s annual Leonid meteor shower

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a sunny, cool start to the week Monday, and get used to it!

There’s more of the same on the way through Friday. The only change will be in temperatures–they’ll be getting colder for mid-week.

With a clear, moonless sky Monday night, it will be perfect viewing for the peak of the Leonid meteor shower! If you have a chance to go outside between midnight and before dawn, look toward the north/northeast and you may see shooting stars! About 10-20 an hour is possible.

A dry cold front moves through Tuesday bringing another round of gusty wind. The mountains will feel the strongest gusts again, around 30-40 mph. Gusts around the Charlotte area will be 20-25 mph.

Temps this week will be at their coldest Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Expect lows in the 20s in the mountains, with 30s everywhere else. Despite ample sunshine, afternoon temps will struggle to rise through the 50s.

Friday through the weekend is when it gets a little warmer again. All the while, we remain rain-free until possibly early next week.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 38.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. High 60.

