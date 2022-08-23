CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What a nice Tuesday! It was a typically hot August temperature day, topping out at 88 degrees in the afternoon.

However, many of us got a little relief from the high humidity. We all got a break from the pop-up downpours and storms! Starting Wednesday, it all comes back…

As a warm front lifts in from the south, moisture returns from the south and west. Along with more clouds and humidity, a few spotty showers and storms may develop again in the afternoon and evening.







You can copy and paste this forecast onto every day through the weekend and early next week. No total washouts, just hit-or-miss showers, and storms each day.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Low 68.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Few PM showers & storms. High 89.