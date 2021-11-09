Forecast: Expect one more warm day Wednesday before temps dip and unsettled weather moves in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re nearing 80 degrees and flirting with record highs today! One more warm day ahead tomorrow before changes roll into the Carolinas.

High-pressure kept us warm today and stays in control tonight. Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures cooling off into the middle 40s.

High-pressure keeps us mostly sunny and warm again tomorrow. Highs climb back into the middle 70s, running 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.





By Thursday our next big storm starts to approach. We’ll find increasing clouds and cooler 60s in the afternoon. Showers arrive by the evening, with rain becoming more widespread overnight. The front has sped up, it looks like we should already be drying out by Friday morning!

Expect sunshine Friday afternoon and seasonal 60s.

Colder air behind that front is a bit lagged, it should arrive by the weekend. We’ll start to find daytime highs back in the 50s, and cold overnight lows back in the 30s near freezing.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 77.