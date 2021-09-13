Forecast: Expect one more day of sunshine Tuesday before rain, thunderstorm chances increase

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve got more sunshine – and heat – ahead for Tuesday. We stay rain-free once again, but that will be changing later this week.

Moisture will be increasing in the coming days, and that means more humidity, too.

Between leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas, along with a cold front to the northwest, rain chances will return starting Wednesday.

It likely won’t be a washout of a day, just time to have the umbrella, just in case! The rain chance is higher on Thursday.





Thunderstorms could be in the mix as well. Heading into the weekend, daily shower and storm chances will continue. Almost like we’re back into a summertime pattern!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91.