FORECAST: Cold start for Tuesday, temps will rebound into the 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week will be one of warming temperatures and more dry weather. In fact, we’ll be talking about near-record warmth again by the weekend!

Despite Tuesday morning’s cold start, highs will rebound nicely into the low and mid-60s for the afternoon. Expect more wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.





Sunshine rules the roost as highs approach the 70s late this week. Friday and Saturday’s highs could threaten record highs in the low and mid-70s.

The average high for this part of December is 55. Another cold front could bring showers for your weekend plans. At this point, Saturday, Sunday, as well as early next week, could involve some rain.

Keep checking back for timing details this week!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 31.

Tuesday. Sunny. High 64.