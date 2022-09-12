CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – An approaching cold front brought scattered downpours and storms to the region Monday afternoon and evening.

After the front passes tonight, we’ve got a stretch of delightful weather ahead!

THIS WEEK: Most showers/storms are done by 11pm. Behind a cold front, a great stretch of days ahead! Nice mornings, low humidity and lots of sun. Raise your hand if you love it! 🙌 @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/CHK9F2j3Mo — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 12, 2022

High pressure will take over behind the front, bringing days of sunshine and low humidity for the rest of the week.

Expect refreshing mornings with lows in the 50s and 60s and more ‘comfortably’ warm, typical September afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Enjoy!

Tonight: Showers/storms early, then partial clearing. Low 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, low humidity. High 84.