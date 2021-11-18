FORECAST: Cold front moves into Charlotte, temps stay in the 50s with breezy conditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here comes the cold front! It produced a few showers around the region on Thursday, but many stayed dry.

What it will bring to all of us is colder air! Say goodbye to the 70s for a while… As the sky clears late tonight, temperatures will tumble.

The mountains will start in the 20s, with 30s to near 40 everywhere else. Despite lots of sunshine Friday, highs will struggle to warm through the 50s. It will still be breezy, too.





Saturday morning will be even colder, with 20s in the morning for most. But expect lots of sun throughout the weekend for outside plans. Yardwork, holiday decorating, anyone?

A series of cold fronts will move in early next week. This will bring a slightly better chance of rain for Monday, and because it will get even colder next Tuesday, we could see a decent chance of snow showers developing in the mountains.

Cold and blustery it will be, with lows in the mid-teens in the mountains Tuesday morning, with mid-20s in the Charlotte area. Brrr!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 39.

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High 57.