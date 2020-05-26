Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tuesday will be another cloudy day with highs back in the 70s and a few scattered showers around.

On Tuesday, low pressure will move off the coast of South Carolina and pump in moisture out of the Atlantic Ocean.

As a result, Wednesday will start on a quiet note but showers and heavy rain will move in during the evening hours.

Flooding will become a concern as the rainfall starts to add up.

Thursday through Saturday looks active as well with 60% chances for showers. By Sunday and drier weather pattern settles in.

Today: 30% showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 65

Tomorrow: 90% showers/heavy rain. Hi: 74 Lo: 67

Thursday: 60% showers. Hi: 84 Lo: 68