Forecast: Clouds roll in, scattered showers pop up Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds have rolled in and dampened our sunny stretch. A couple of showers are showing up on the radar as a front approaches the area.

We’ll keep a chance of showers/storms Thursday night with lows near 60 degrees.

As the front continues to push through the area Friday, it will weaken with just a few spotty storms possible. However, if a storm grows tall enough, there will be fuels available for a strong/ severe storm. Damaging winds, large hail would be the primary threat.

Temperatures stay warm despite clouds on Friday, highs make it to the upper 70s.





Another front rolls in by Saturday, this one may pack a bigger punch with a healthier chance of showers/ storms Saturday afternoon/evening. This front though, will not have many fuels for severe weather. While locally heavy rain and lightning are possible, we are not expecting severe storms at this time.

Temperatures stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The front clears east early on Sunday, a shower may greet you at the doorstep in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s on Sunday.

A quiet stretch returns through the start of next week, sunshine and 70s through Wednesday. Our next front may be on our hands by Thursday.

Tonight: A few showers/ storms. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: A few showers/ storms. High: 78.