Forecast: Clouds return Wednesday, temps stay cooler in the 50s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our quiet stretch is coming to an end! It stays cool and quiet Tuesday evening with low temperatures falling into the 40s.

Clouds return Wednesday and temperatures cool into the 50s. It will be much chillier tomorrow!

Cold air seeping in will set the stage for a chilly, raw day on Thursday. Moisture increases Thursday as a storm swipes us to the south. Expect some rain showers in the Piedmont late Wednesday into Thursday. It may be cold enough for a snowflake or two in the highest elevations.

Temperatures on Thursday struggle in the 40s! Expect highs in the 30s in the mountains.





Our storm exits on Friday, but cold air rushes in. Expect daytime highs in the 50s and cold overnight lows in the 30s. Frost is expected this weekend with morning lows in the 30s! Take in or cover up any cold-sensitive plants.

It stays cool, quiet, and sunny all weekend with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 57.