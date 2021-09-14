Forecast: Clouds increase Wednesday, spotty showers may develop

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday was another day of sunshine and heat! The temp topped out at 89 at Charlotte, above the average of 83 this time of year.

It won’t get quite as hot the next few days with more clouds and some showers around. Between moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas leftovers, along with an approaching cold front, clouds will increase through the day Wednesday, and a few spotty showers may develop.





Don’t expect much rain yet. Thursday offers a better chance of scattered showers, and possibly a storm or two, from the morning into the afternoon.

Up to a quarter to half inch of rain may fall by Thursday night. Friday through the weekend, a small chance of showers & storms will continue. Highs are right back up close to 90 by Sunday.

No “fall feels” again anytime real soon!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. Small chance shower. High 86.